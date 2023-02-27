Matthew McConaughey: actor, father ... barber?
The Oscar winner's wife, Camila Alves, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of her husband giving son Livingston, 10, a haircut while their other son, Levi, 14, and the family dog watched.
"Then this happened...💚💛💚💛💚," she captioned the snap.
Not pictured in the snap is the famous couple's 13-year-old daughter, Vida.
McConaughey, 53, recently celebrated Alves' 40th birthday with a sweet Instagram post in which he wrote "love ridin with you."
The two married in June 2012, marking 10 years of marriage last summer.