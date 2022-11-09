Election Day is here and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, exercised her right to vote – and urged others to do the same.

Prince Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation official website shared voting resources along with a photo of Markle with an "I voted" sticker – breaking with the typical Royal precedent to shirk political commentary.

Archewell_Sussex_/Instagram In this image posted to the Archewell_Sussex_ Instragram account, Meghan Markle wears a sticker showing that she voted.

The website shared a voter checklist, helpful hotlines and opened their own "ARCHEWELL" text service to help people find their local polling locations.

"​​Archewell Foundation believes in the importance of civic participation, no matter who you vote for. Voting matters because it affects your friends, family and communities. We all have a voice, and this is one key way to use it and help shape our future," the website said on Oct. 28.

In January of 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan rocked the royal family when they announced their plans to "step back as senior members" of the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now reside in California, where they are privately raising their 3-year-old son Archie and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images In this July 10, 2018, file photo, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth ll, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Anne, the Princess Royal stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to view a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force in London.