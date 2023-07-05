Meghan Trainor is all about that baby.
The "Mother" singer and her husband, "Spy Kids" actor Daryl Sabara, welcomed their second child, a son named Barry Bruce Trainor, on July 1, she announced on Instagram on Tuesday.
"On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world," Trainor wrote, along with a photo of her embracing the newborn.
"He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz...and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time!" she continued. "Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us."
Trainor included a slideshow of Sabara holding Barry and lots of photos of the little guy, who joins big brother Riley, 2.
The Grammy winner's celebrity pals sent their congratulations in the comments, with Paris Hilton writing, "Congratulations sis! So happy for you!"
Scott Hoying of Pentatonix also commented on the post, writing, "A perfect beautiful icon, legend, star born into the most wonderful family possible! Congrats,"
Actress and singer Mandy Moore wrote, "Go Mama!! And welcome to the party, Barry!! What a lucky dude!!"