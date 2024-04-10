A new "Monopoly" movie is in the works with Margot Robbie's Lucky Chap production company attached as a producer, Lionsgate Films confirmed on Wednesday.

Robbie's production company, which she heads in tandem with Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara, penned a deal with Lionsgate and Hasbro Entertainment, the entertainment company that produced the classic board game.

Robbie's LuckyChap also produced Robbie's box office smash "Barbie."

According to a release, "Lionsgate extended its development rights to the beloved, multi-generational board game with its purchase of eOne."

The studio acquired the entertainment platform in December 2023.

"I could not imagine a better production team for this beloved and iconic brand than LuckyChap. They are exceptional producers who choose their projects with great thought and care, and join Monopoly with a clear point of view," said Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, in a release announcing the film.

"We are tremendously excited to be working with the entire LuckyChap team on what we all believe can be their next blockbuster," the statement continued.

Monopoly, which was first distributed in 1935, has reached global popularity in its nearly nine decades of existence.

LuckyChap also weighed in on the production stating, "Monopoly is a top property – pun fully intended," a quip in reference to the real-estate themed board game classic. "Like all of the best IP, this game has resonated worldwide for generations, and we are so excited to bring this game to life alongside the wonderful teams involved at Lionsgate and Hasbro."

"As one of the most iconic games in the world, Monopoly provides an incredible platform for storytelling opportunities. We are thrilled to have the unique vision of LuckyChap and Lionsgate alongside us to bring this historic piece of popular culture to the big screen," added Zev Foreman, head of film for Hasbro Entertainment.