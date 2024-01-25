Nominations for the 55th NAACP Image Awards were announced on Thursday.

Usher, Victoria Monét, Ayo Edebiri and Colman Domingo were among the top nominees.

Monét received the most nominations in the music category with six, including outstanding new artist, outstanding female artist and outstanding album for "Jaguar II."

Usher, who will perform during the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on Feb. 11, received five nominations, including outstanding male artist, outstanding music video/visual album for "Boyfriend" and outstanding soul/R &B song for "Good Good" with 21 Savage and Summer Walker.

Edebiri, meanwhile, leads in the television and streaming categories with a nod for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "The Bear" and an outstanding guest performance nod for "Abbott Elementary."

Ayo Edebiri, Usher and Victoria Monét Getty Images

"Abbott Elementary" stars Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph also earned nominations in their respective categories (outstanding actress, supporting actor, and supporting actress in a comedy series), while the show itself is up for outstanding comedy series.

Domingo leads across the motion picture categories with three nominations: outstanding actor in a motion picture for "Rustin," outstanding supporting actor for "The Color Purple" and the coveted entertainer of the year award.

Others up for entertainer of the year include Halle Bailey, Keke Palmer, Usher and Fantasia Barrino.

Teyana Taylor, Denzel Washington, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Sterling K. Brown, Taraji P. Henson and Issa Rae are also up for awards.

Movies from Netflix ("They Cloned Tyrone," "Rustin") earned the streamer 55 nominations, while projects by Amazon ("American Fiction," "Creed III") earned the studio 27 nods.

Voting for the categories is open to the public at NAACPImageAwards.net. The winners will be revealed during a two-hour live special airing Saturday, March 16, at 8 p.m. ET on BET and CBS.