Naomi Watts matched her canine co-star at the premiere of her new movie this week.
The star of the upcoming movie "The Friend" arrived on the red carpet at the New York City premiere on Monday matching with Bing, the Great Dane at the center of the film.
The two-time Oscar-nominated actress wore a white dress with black spots for the occasion, taking time to pose for pictures alongside co-stars Bill Murray and Bing.
On Tuesday, Watts joined "Good Morning America" to discuss the film and her experience working alongside Bing and Murray on the project.
"He was the most cooperative co-star in every possible way," Watts said of the Great Dane. "Look at those ears, they hear everything. He's on alert all day. He knows behaviors. He is sensitive to what's going on, and that makes him a really good screen partner."
Watts described training alongside Bing for several weeks before filming began so the pair could adapt to each other.
She also described a hectic set on the streets of New York City, but said the distractions never got the best of Bing.
Watts also described working with Murray, saying, "He's wonderful in the movie because he's got all the necessary things -- he's soulful, he's funny, he's charismatic, he's bold and flirtatious and all of those things."
"The Friend" is based on the 2018 bestselling novel of the same name by Sigrid Nunez. According to a synopsis, the film tells the story of writer and teacher Iris, played by Watts, who "finds her comfortable, solitary New York life thrown into disarray after her closest friend and mentor (Murray) bequeaths her his beloved 150 lb. Great Dane."
"The regal yet intractable beast, named Apollo, immediately creates practical problems for Iris, from furniture destruction to eviction notices, as well as more existential ones. Yet as Iris finds herself unexpectedly bonding with Apollo, she begins to come to terms with her past, and her own creative inner life in this story of healing, love, and friendship," the synopsis states.
In addition to Watts, Murray and Bing, "The Friend" also stars Ann Dowd, Constance Wu, Carla Gugino and Sarah Pidgeon.
The film hits theaters March 28.