Prince Jackson was in Australia supporting the award-winning musical based on his father's work.
The eldest child of the late global superstar Michael Jackson attended the opening night of "MJ the Musical" at the Sydney Lyric Theatre on Saturday.
Prince Jackson, 28, wore a dark pinstripe suit with a purple tie to the event celebrating the Australian premiere of the jukebox musical, which recounts the "King of Pop's" life through song.
The musical shared a photo of Prince Jackson on social media, writing: "The heat was onstage and in the audience last night!"
This is not the first time Prince Jackson has supported the musical, which opened on Broadway in 2022.
In March of last year, Michael Jackson's three children -- Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson and Bigi Jackson -- attended the preview night of the musical in London.
Prior to that, in 2022, Paris and Prince Jackson attended the Tony Awards together to celebrate "MJ the Musical" on Broadway and to present the cast for its performance of "Smooth Criminal."
"A lot of people seem to think our dad Michael Jackson changed popular music forever. And who are we to disagree?" Prince said at the 2022 Tony Awards. "But what people may not know is that he loved musicals, on film and on the stage."
The original Broadway production of the musical has scored several Tony nominations and wins including best actor in a musical for Myles Frost's portrayal of the star.