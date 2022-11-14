Nick Carter is focusing on the most important thing in his life: his family.

The Backstreet Boys singer, 42, took to Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 13, to share a photo of himself cuddling with son Odin, 6, who is wearing Halloween-themed pajamas, and daughters Saoirse, 3, and Pearl, 1, who are both wearing matching smiley-faced pajamas in the picture.

"After being away for so long. It just feels good to be back with them," he captioned the sweet snap.

The Backstreet Boys recently completed the European leg of their DNA World Tour, which kicked off in early October.

In the photo, Odin and Saoirse are seen smiling at the camera while Carter, rocking a baseball cap, gives Pearl a kiss on the forehead.

Carter shares his three children with wife Lauren Kitt, whom he married in 2014.

The sentimental post comes more than a week after Carter's little brother, fellow pop singer Aaron Carter, died at the age of 34. The "Aaron's Party" singer was found dead at his home on Saturday, Nov. 5. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.