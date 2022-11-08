Lance Bass is paying tribute to fellow pop star Aaron Carter, whom he called a "little brother."

The NSYNC singer, 43, took to Instagram on Monday to share a fond memory of Carter, who was found dead at his home on Saturday at the age of 34. Bass called Carter's death "incredibly devastating" and an "incredible loss," saying it took him "a little while to gather my thoughts" about the news.

"I wanted to share one of my first memories of Aaron: When I was around 17, the @nsync guys and I were staying at the same hotel as Aaron in Germany. He was around 9 years old at the time," he wrote in the caption, shared alongside a photo of him and Carter.

"I was in my hotel and kept hearing a little kid run up and down the hallways. I opened the door and saw Aaron sprinting around, banging on the guys' hotel doors and pretending to throw up on people," the boy band member continued. "He ran into my room and instantly we were buds."

He added, "He quickly became the little brother to all of us and was known for being quirky, funny and always trying to make people laugh."

Bass recalled seeing Carter "hit so many highs and lows" over the years, saying he's "learned so much about addiction and mental health" after "witnessing Aaron's struggles and having countless conversations with him."

"It makes me so angry and sad to know that it got the best of him and unfortunately those who enabled him turned a blind eye," he said. "His good friends and his family did absolutely everything they could and this will forever be an incredible loss."

"I know Aaron is finally at peace and I’m sure he’s playing jokes on his loved ones that have passed," Bass concluded, sending prayers to Carter's siblings and the rest of his family as they grieve. "We will miss you."