Earlier this year, Jonas Brothers did a mini-residency on Broadway, and Nick Jonas says one day he'd like to try his handing at creating a musical -- potentially even one about the band.
Describing Broadway as a "first love" of his, Jonas recently told Variety, "Our Broadway residency was an incredibly unique and fulfilling experience, and we saw our catalog really lends itself to building a show around."
On the topic of returning to Broadway for a play or musical, Jonas continued, "I don't think that's something that I would star in, but that would be something I'd love to put together."
Asked if this hypothetical musical would actually tell their story, Jonas told Variety, "We've been playing around with it since there are no rules. We could do something autobiographical or we could simply use the music and create a new story a la Across the Universe or & Juliet. We're open to whatever."
The "Jealous" singer said he's not ruling out any potential projects in the Broadway realm.
"I'm also working on musical theater ideas right now that are a long ways away from being ready to be on stage," he said. "But I'm definitely going to do something on the stage again. Even a straight play is an area of interest for me."
For now, Jonas can be seen on the silver screen in a new movie called "The Good Half," which is premiering at the Tribeca Festival.
The movie was directed by Robert Schwartzman. He and Jonas go way back: In 2008, Schwartzman's band Rooney opened for Jonas Brothers.
