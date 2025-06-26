Nicole Kidman is celebrating 19 years of marriage with Keith Urban.
The actress marked the milestone on Wednesday by sharing a sweet black-and-white photo on Instagram.
In the snap, the couple are seen standing next to one another in what appears to be a dressing room, smiling and gently holding each other in a side embrace, their eyes closed.
"Happy Anniversary Baby ❤️ @KeithUrban," Kidman captioned her post.
The couple wed in 2006, and share two teenage daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.
Kidman is also a mom to two other children, Bella and Connor, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.
In a recent interview with Allure, Kidman shared that one of the keys to a lasting marriage is embracing her husband's interests.
"I watch car auctions with my husband," she said. "That's a good wife."
She added that in return, Urban has helped her grow as a person.
"I'm working on being more extroverted, but my deep nature is a little introverted and shy. It's not a fun place to be, but Keith's helped me," she said. "Even getting older, I think, you really start to expand rather than go inward."