Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose Kidman Urban has stepped back onto the runway.
The 16-year-old model walked in the Miu Miu Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday wearing a Vichy check jacket in green, yellow and red.
Her look also consisted of a yellow skirt and tall tan boots.
Sunday Rose spoke to Vogue backstage at the event and said that she used to practice her runway walk in her school hallway.
"I'm still in high school, so whenever I'm walking down the hallway, I feel like I'm strutting down to math class," she said.
"Everyone would tell me, 'I see you're doing your runway walk," she added.
The model said Tuesday's show was only her second walk and said she was "hoping to bring a lot of personality" to the show.
Sunday Rose added that previous advice she received about her runway walk was to take "larger steps when you walk, because it's more elegant."
Miu Miu's latest collection is by Miuccia Prada and described as "an evaluation of the feminine."
"It is a reflection of and upon the meaning of women, expressed through clothes, that provokes discussion and thought," the brand wrote in the caption of an Instagram video post featuring footage from the show.
The collection features bold brooches, bracelets, necklaces, fur capes and stoles.
Actress Sarah Paulson also walked the runway at Tuesday's show.
In October 2024, Sunday Rose made her runway debut, opening the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week.
She told Vogue at the time that it had always been a dream of hers to walk in a fashion show. She was also featured in Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2025 campaign.
The model told Vogue on Tuesday that she felt "a lot more confident" this time around.
"I feel like I've kind of just been able to express myself more," she said.
Kidman shares Sunday Rose with husband Keith Urban. They're also parents to daughter Faith Margaret Kidman Urban.
Kidman also shares two children, Bella Kidman Cruise and Connor Cruise, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.