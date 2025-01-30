Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, the eldest daughter of Hollywood power couple Nicole Kidman and country music star Keith Urban, is stepping further into the fashion world as one of the fresh faces of Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2025 campaign.
The 16-year-old model was photographed by Lengua sitting in a dimly lit room wearing look number four from the fashion house's runway show in Paris.
She posed in a red top that included a white zipper near the neckline and a white knee-length skirt that was topped with a hooded khaki and brown trench coat.
Sunday's look was complete with a pair of flat pink and blue slide-on sandals and a big brown leather purse.
Alongside Sunday, other notables including Liu Haocun, Kayije Kagame, Joey King, Lena Mantler and Eliot Sumner were featured in Miu's Miu's latest ad.
The latest collection uses the "purity of a childhood wardrobe" couples with a focus on "precision and simplicity: a moment of truth and clarity, of respite from the complexities of modern life and the layered nature of an adult existence," according to a press release.
Miu Miu also collaborated with French clothing brand Petit Bateau to reinterpret fine cotton pieces for all ages.
Sunday initially made her modeling debut modeling debut with the brand last year when she walked down the runway wearing a white dress, gray leg warmers and black peep-toe pumps.
Sunday was born in 2008 and is the older sister to Faith Margaret, whom Kidman and Urban welcomed in 2010. Kidman also has children Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.