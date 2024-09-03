Nikki Garcia on Monday made her first public appearance since husband Artem Chigventsev's arrest last week on domestic violence charges.
The former WWE Hall of Famer hosted the live "Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef" special, a hot dog eating competition, in Las Vegas alongside comedian Rob Riggle.
Garcia shared news that she was co-hosting with Riggle on Aug. 23, writing on Instagram that she was "so pumped."
Chigvintsev was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence on Aug. 29, just before 10 a.m., according to Napa County, California, jail records.
He was booked on California penal code 273.5(a), which makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence.
The "Dancing with the Stars" pro's mugshot was released Thursday afternoon and he was released on $25,000 bail.
The Napa County Sheriff's Department told ABC News they responded to a call for domestic violence and that Chigvintsev did not resist arrest.
Authorities have not shared details on who the alleged victim is, telling ABC News they are giving the person "adequate time to deal with what unfolded before making the person talk more to detectives" but noting the person has been forthcoming with initial information to deputies.
In the wake of her husband's arrest, a representative for Garcia told "Good Morning America" in a statement on Friday, "This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time."
Chigvintsev and Garcia competed together on season 25 of "Dancing with the Stars" and married in August 2022. They share a child, 4-year-old son Matteo.
The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary just days before Chigvintsev's arrest.
Disney is the parent company of ABC, ABC News and "Good Morning America."