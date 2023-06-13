Olivia Rodrigo is back with a new single!
The Grammy-winning singer announced Tuesday that her upcoming track, titled "Vampire," will be released on June 30.
The new song marks her first new music since the May 2021 release of her debut album "SOUR," which topped the charts for five weeks and spun off the hits "Drivers License," "Good 4 You" and more.
The new song was co-written by Rodrigo and her "SOUR" collaborator, Daniel Nigro.
Rodrigo also revealed the single's cover art, featuring a side profile portrait of her in black-and-white with two purple bandaids crisscrossed on her neck.
"Vampire" is available to pre-save now. You can also preorder special limited edition physical versions of "Vampire" on CD and 7-inch vinyl, which include Rodrigo's first demo of the song.
Earlier this month, a countdown clock was launched on Rodrigo's website with the end date of June 30, which many fans rightly suspected was the date of a new music drop.