Pop girlies are taking over Lollapalooza.
Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter are among the headliners that were announced for the annual music festival along with Gracie Abrams, Doechii, The Marías and more.
The lineup, which was revealed on Tuesday, also features Alex Warren, Luke Combs, Gigi Perez, Mark Ambor, Djo and many more, with over 170 artists across eight stages.
While Rodrigo is set to headline Lollapalooza festivals in South America starting March 21, this will be her first performance at the U.S. version.
Meanwhile, Carpenter is returning as a headliner after making her Lollapalooza debut two years ago.
The iconic music festival will take place July 31 through Aug. 3 in Chicago's Grant Park.
Guaranteed lowest price four-day tickets will go on sale March 20 at 10 a.m. CT for one hour only. Prices will increase at 11 a.m. CT. To sign up for the presale and buy tickets, visit lollapalooza.com.
One-day and two-day tickets will be available at a later date. Kids 8 and under can attend for free with a ticked adult.