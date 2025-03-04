Sabrina Carpenter presale tickets for additional 'Short n' Sweet Tour' dates begin: Everything to know
Sabrina Carpenter is gearing up for a second North American leg of her tour and it's even sweeter.
The two-time Grammy Award-winning singer announced an additional leg of her "Short n' Sweet Tour" last week "due to overwhelming demand following incredibly successful 33 date sold-out North American leg which wrapped last fall," according to a press release.
The "Espresso" singer will hit the stage in a few select cities later this year.
As presale tickets have begun today, here's everything you need to know about her upcoming tour and how to score tickets.
How to get tickets for 'Short n' Sweet Tour'
While presale tickets for Carpenter's tour go on sale Tuesday, general tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 7 at 10 am local time.
Is it too late to purchase presale tickets?
An exclusive Cash App pre-sale began today at 10 am local time for Cash App Card customers. Cash App Card cardholders were able to unlock access to exclusive premium tickets using the first nine digits of their Cash App Card, according to a press release.
The Team Sabrina Presale also began this morning at 10 am local time. Leading up to the presale, Carpenter told fans on social media to head to @TeamSabrina to sign up for info and access a presale code for their city.
When will Carpenter's second North American leg begin?
Carpenter's second North American leg of her "Short n' Sweet Tour" will begin on October 23 in Pittsburgh.
What U.S. cities will she perform in?
Following Pittsburgh, she'll make stops in New York City, Nashville, and Toronto, Ontario, before her final shows in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena on Nov. 20, 22, and 23.
Who will join her on tour?
According to a press release, performers who will join Carpenter during the second leg of her North American tour include Amber Mark, Olivia Dean and Rayvyn Lenae.
Artists who have previously appeared on Carpenter's tour include Christina Aguilera, Amaarae, Declan McKenna and GRIFF.
Is Carpenter currently on tour?
Carpenter kicked off her sold-out European leg of the "Short n' Sweet Tour" on Monday in Dublin, Ireland.
The tour will continue in arenas across Europe and the U.K., including London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin and more.
Shows were also added in Zurich, Oslo, Copenhagen and Stockholm, due to demand, according to a press release.
When did her 'Short n' Sweet Tour' begin?
Carpenter kicked off her "Short n' Sweet Tour" on Sept. 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio.