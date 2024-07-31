Patrick, Jillian Dempsey share loving messages to each other: 'Life would not be the same without you'
Patrick and Jillian Dempsey are celebrating a sweet milestone.
On Wednesday, the "Ferrari" actor and beauty entrepreneur each took to Instagram to share loving messages to each other for their 25th wedding anniversary.
"25 years, it feels like just yesterday!" Patrick Dempsey began in his message to his wife. "I can't get over how quickly the time has gone by. Life would not be the same without you, your vision, your kindness, your compassion, your love, your sexiness, your intelligence, your warmth, your friendship, your wisdom."
"The love of my life," he added. "I’m truly grateful for all that you do and who you are. You’re an incredible mother, wife, friend, and partner @jilliandempsey."
In her post to the "Grey’s Anatomy" alum, Jillian Dempsey wrote, "Happy 25th baby @patrickdempsey!"
"I love you beyond words & our wonderful children," she added. "I’m also thrilled we’ve made it to an actual big number on a Hallmark card! 😄💍🤍"
In their posts, the couple each shared the same photo from their wedding in 1999.
Over the years, Patrick and Jillian Dempsey have supported each other in their careers and have shared many milestones from their life together on social media.
They share three children together: Talula Fyfe Dempsey, Darby Galen Dempsey and Sullivan Patrick Dempsey.