Patrick Dempsey is celebrating his twins Darby Galen Dempsey and Sullivan Patrick Dempsey on their birthday.

The "Ferrari" actor shared a sweet throwback photo Thursday from when Darby and Sullivan were younger and wished them a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday to Darby and Sullivan," he wrote in the caption of the post. "I can't believe they're 17 today. growing into such fine young men, so proud!"

Patrick Dempsey shares sons Darby and Sullivan with his wife, make-up artist Jillian Dempsey.

Jillian Dempsey also took to Instagram to celebrate their sons. In a post, she shared two throwback school pictures from when Darby and Sullivan were younger.

"Baby A and baby B. AKA Sullivan & Darby," she wrote in the caption. "Happy birthday to my boys. Can't believe you are 17! You make me proud to be your momma. I love you both very much. 🎈🎈🎈"

"Thank you for not making me delete this precious picture of your younger selves," she added.

Patrick and Jillian Dempsey also share a daughter, Talula Fyfe Dempsey, together.

In December, they stepped out together as a family for the premiere of "Ferrari" in Los Angeles.