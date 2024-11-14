Pedro Pascal and his sister Lux Pascal were a dynamic duo at the "Gladiator II" premiere in London.
The siblings turned heads in their all-black outfits as they walked the red carpet event at Leicester Square on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
While the "Last of Us" actor wore a black shirt and black pants, it was Lux Pascal's look that had everyone talking.
The actress, who previously shared the screen with her brother in the series "Narcos," donned a black velvet gown that featured a daring hip cutout with a brooch and jeweled detailing.
The siblings also posed for a photo at the event with their father, José Balmaceda Riera.
Pedro Pascal stars in Ridley Scott's "Gladiator II" as Marcus Acacius alongside fellow cast members Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington.
"Gladiator II," the long-awaited sequel to Scott's 2000 hit "Gladiator," hits theaters Nov. 22.