A film about Pharrell Williams' life is getting the Lego treatment.

In the caption of an Instagram post Friday, Williams wrote that a Lego film about his life is coming to theaters later this year.

"Who would've thought that playing with Legos as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life," he said.

"It's proof that anyone else can do it too… #PieceByPiece," he added.

In the post, Williams shared artwork for the film, which appears to be Lego pieces evolving into a Lego version of himself.

Lego, which also shared the artwork on its Instagram page, said in a press release that the upcoming film will capture "the magic and brilliance of Pharrell Williams' creative genius, one LEGO brick at a time."

"Uninterested in making a traditional film about his life, Pharrell set out to tell his story in a way that would set audience's imaginations free," Lego continued. "Developed from his singular vision, PIECE BY PIECE defies genres and expectations to transport audiences into a LEGO world where anything is possible."

Morgan Neville will direct the project. Williams said he "couldn't have imagined a better partner than Morgan."

"He is a legend," Williams said in the press release.

"I'm honored to share this with the world and bring people into my universe," he added.

"Piece by Piece" has a theatrical release date of Oct. 11, 2024, according to the press release.