"Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond is gearing up for the festive season!
Ree Drummond shared a video on Instagram Sunday, capturing the process of decorating a massive Christmas tree in her home with dazzling lights.
Set to the "Elf" movie theme, "Main Title" by John Debney, the video shows Ree Drummond carefully climbing a ladder and her stairs to wrap the lights from top to bottom.
"Please, for the love of Pete, wait for the end. 😂," she wrote in the caption. " It took me the greater part of the day and four long movies. I will list the movies in the comments; they were an important part of my journey. (I guess ornaments are next?…🤪🎄)."
After completing the lighting, she tidied up the floor and added a red velvet cloth underneath to complete the festive look.
The video ends with a nighttime reveal of the decorated tree, glowing with colorful light effects.
Ree Drummond and her husband, Ladd, are parents to four children—Alex Drummond Scott, Paige Drummond, Bryce Drummond, and Todd Drummond. The couple also have a foster son named Jamar, whom they introduced to the public for the first time in 2020.
This holiday season is particularly special for Ree Drummond as she prepares to become a grandmother.
Her eldest, Alex Drummond Scott, announced in June that she and her husband are expecting their first child this winter.
Adding to the joy, Ree Drummond's daughter Paige Drummond got engaged to her boyfriend, David Andersen, in August, further expanding the Drummond family.