Canaan James Hill's audition on Sunday night's episode of "American Idol" wasn't just emotionally moving, it was physically moving too.
Canaan introduced himself as a 17-year-old from Dallas, Texas, who graduated high school early and was getting into preaching.
After the brief introduction, he broke into Earnest Pugh's 2011 song "I Need Your Glory."
The rendition prompted "Idol" judge Lionel Richie to leap from his seat, dance and approach Canaan to express his appreciation for his impressive voice.
Fellow "American Idol" judge Luke Bryan also hollered in amazement as Canaan sang.
Watch the entire performance here.
After the performance, Richie approached Canaan, placing both hands on the contestant's shoulders.
"That was powerful," said Richie. "You have been so blessed."
"Are you OK?" judge Carrie Underwood as Richie returned to his desk.
"No, I am not OK. Look where my seat is. I had to sit back here to listen," he said, pointing out how far his seat had been moved as he watched the performance.
"That was something so spectacular. I just can't even describe what I heard," he added.
Richie wasn't the only judge thoroughly impressed by Canaan's performance.
Underwood said she was left "speechless" by the Canaan's singing and Bryan said he had "never seen anything like it."
After a unanimous "yes" vote, Richie gifted Canaan with a "Platinum Ticket."
"It means you can bypass the first round of Hollywood, and you get to sit back and watch all the people you're gonna slay," Richie said, while handing Canaan one of three highly coveted tickets that "Idol" judges can award contestants.
"Hollywood Week," where contestants try to continue their dreams of singing their way to stardom, kicks off on Monday.