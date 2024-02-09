Just days after making a surprise trip to the United Kingdom to see his father King Charles III, Prince Harry made another surprise appearance, this time in Las Vegas.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was a special guest at Thursday's NFL Honors, presenting the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward

"Man, Prince-freaking-Harry. Man, I'm in shock. That's Prince Harry," Heyward said after receiving the award from Harry.

Heyward's Man of the Year Award was described by Harry as the "highest honor" of the NFL Honors ceremony, which is held each year during Super Bowl weekend.

Britain's Prince Harry presents the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award to Pittsburgh Steelers' Cameron Heyward during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. David J. Phillip/AP

"What you guys do on and off the field is truly remarkable," Harry said in his introduction. "You are role models for millions in the way you carry yourselves and the way you give back."

Earlier in his remarks, Harry, who grew up in the U.K. but now lives in California, poked fun at American football, saying, "I really love how you stole rugby from us and you made it your own."

"Instead of passing it backwards, just pass it forwards. Why not wear pads and a helmet? Of course, have an offense and defense -- that makes sense. And why not take a breather every 15 seconds?" Harry said, joking. "And you know what? Instead of a 10-month season, let's just make it 18 weeks. Genius!"

Britain's Prince Harry presents the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. David J. Phillip/AP

It is not known whether Harry plans to stay in town to watch Sunday's Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Harry attended the Super Bowl in 2022, watching the hometown Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals. The duke watched the game from a suite at SoFi Stadium alongside his cousin, Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

Harry attended the NFL Honors on Thursday solo, just as he did earlier in the week when he flew to the U.K. for a roughly 24-hour trip to see his father Charles, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Harry reportedly met with his father privately for less than an hour before Charles and his wife Queen Camilla left London to travel to Sandringham, the royal residence in Norfolk, England.

King Charles III, center, Princess Anne, Prince William and Prince Harry follow the cortege carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Hall in London, Sept. 14, 2022. Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

Harry then flew out of London just over 24 hours after arriving, reportedly staying in a hotel overnight and leaving on Wednesday out of Heathrow Airport.

During his time in London, Harry did not meet with his older brother, Prince William, who attended two public engagements Wednesday, stepping in for his father at an investiture ceremony and later attending a fundraising gala with Tom Cruise.