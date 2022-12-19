On the heels of the release of the final three episodes of their six-part docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared what they have in store for their next streaming show.

On Monday, the couple released the official trailer for their new series, "Live to Lead," which features different leaders reflecting on their legacies and discussing what leadership means to them.

Netflix Poster for upcoming docuseries, "Live to Lead."

The trailer opens with the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg talking about her life and career and features different clips of other leaders, including activist Gloria Steinem, climate activist Greta Thunberg and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Prince Harry and Meghan are also in the trailer and share a quote from Nelson Mandela, whose foundation inspired the series.

"This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said, 'What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived,'" Harry begins, before Meghan finishes the quote, "'It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.'"

An official synopsis of the series adds that the show will highlight "the fundamental values, daily disciplines and guiding principles that leaders employ to motivate others and create meaningful change."

The series was created and directed by Geoff Blackwell, who created the book series "I Know This to Be True" along with Ruth Hobday. The duke and duchess' Archewell Productions serves as producers.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex depart Canada House on January 07, 2020 in London.

News about "Live to Lead" comes just days after the couple dropped the last three episodes of their docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," which detailed their decision to step down from their senior royal roles in 2020 and the events in their lives that followed.

Since the release of the docuseries, members of the royal family have remained silent. On Thursday, Buckingham Palace said it had no comment on the final three episodes.