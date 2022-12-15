The final three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan's closely followed docuseries aired Thursday on Netflix.

The latest episodes of the six-part series, titled "Harry & Meghan," focus on Harry and Meghan's decision to step down from their senior royal roles in 2020, with Harry alleging "institutional gaslighting” and Meghan saying she was “being fed to the wolves."

"To see this institutional gaslighting that happens, it is extraordinary," Harry said. "And that's why everything that's happened to us was always going to happen to us, because if you speak truth to power, that's how they respond."

Following their exit, Harry and Meghan settled in California, where they now live with their two young children and run a foundation and a production company, which helped produce the Netflix series.

Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan are seen in a clip of their six-part Netflix docuseries titled "Harry & Meghan."

The series' first three episodes, which aired on Dec. 8, were Netflix's biggest documentary debut ever, according to the streaming company.

Here is everything we know so far about the final three episodes of "Harry & Meghan."

Harry shares his side of 'terrifying' family meeting at Sandringham

Sandringham is the monarch's Norfolk estate, where the royal family traditionally gathers for Christmas.

The summit over Harry and Meghan's future was attended by the queen and Harry as well as Harry's father, who is now King Charles III, and his brother Prince William, now the heir to the throne. Meghan said she was not included in the summit.

"Imagine a conversation, a roundtable discussion, about the future of your life when the stakes are this high, and you as the mom and the wife, and the target in many regards, aren't invited to have a seat at the table," Meghan said, with Harry adding, "It was clear to me that they planned it so you weren't in the room."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images, FILE Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch the RAF flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, as members of the Royal Family attend events to mark the centenary of the RAF, July 10, 2018 in London, England.

Harry said he was given five options ranging from "all in, no change" to "all out." He said he asked for a "half in, half out" model that would allow him and Meghan to have their "own jobs" but still work "in support of the queen." But he said he came to see that this was not an option and was "not up for discussion or debate."

"It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren't true, and my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there and sort of take it all in," Harry said. "But you have to understand, from the family's perspective, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things and her ultimate sort of mission, goal, slash responsibility is the institution."

He continued, "People around her are telling her, 'By the way, that proposal, or these two doing X, Y, Z, is going to be seen as an attack on the institution,' then she's going to go on the advice that she's given."

Dominic Lipinski/Pool via Getty Images, FILE Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, London, July 1, 2021.

The royal family has not commented on the docuseries.

According to Netflix, interviews for the series were completed by August, one month before the Sept. 8 death of the queen at age 96.

"It was really hard," Harry said of the meeting. "That meeting finished without any like solidified action plan."

He said of his family members, "I think from their perspective they had to believe that it was more about us, and maybe the issues that we had, as opposed to their partner, the media, and themselves and that relationship that was causing so much pain for us. They saw what they wanted to see."

Harry says statement denying bullying gave him and Meghan ‘no other option’

Harry said in the docuseries that after the meeting at Sandringham, some news headlines said William had “bullied” him and Meghan out of the royal family.

According to Harry, a joint statement was released from both him and William denying the bullying claims, but Harry says he never agreed to the statement.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Harry said. “No one had asked me. No one had asked me to put my name to a statement like that.”

Andrew Couldridge/Reuters Britain's William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, walk outside Windsor Castle, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in Windsor, Britain, Sept. 10, 2022.

Harry said he called Meghan, whom he described as equally upset.

“She burst into floods of tears because within four hours, they were happy to lie to protect my brother, and yet for three years, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us,” Harry said, presumably referring to the palace.

Meghan said she had a revelation at that moment: “It’s never going to stop.”

“Every rumor, every negative thing, every lie, everything that I knew wasn’t true and that the palace knew wasn’t true and internally they knew wasn’t true, that was just being allowed to fester,” she said.

Harry said he realized, “There was no other option at this point,” adding, “I said we need to get out of here.”

In the series, Harry fights back against media coverage and public speculation that it was Meghan who pushed the couple out of their royal roles.

“It was my decision. She never asked to leave,” he said. “I was the one that had to see it for myself.”

In January 2020, it was announced that Harry and Meghan would still be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and would remain members of the royal family but they would no longer travel on behalf of the queen and would not receive any public money. In addition, Harry, a military veteran, lost his military titles and patronages.

Meghan says tabloid lawsuit led to 'unraveling' with royals

A London-based attorney who represented the Sussexes says in the series there was a "war against Meghan."

"There was a real kind of war against Meghan and I've certainly seen evidence that there was negative briefing from the palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other people's agendas," said Jenny Afia, identified onscreen as a partner at Schillings, a London-based law firm. "This barrage of negative articles about the breakdown of the relationship with her father was the final straw in a campaign of negative, nasty coverage about her."

Schillings represented Harry and Meghan in the couple's lawsuit against a U.K. tabloid publisher over the publication of Meghan's handwritten letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

A U.K. judge ruled in Meghan's favor in the case last year.

Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the Netflix documentary, "Harry & Meghan."

Meghan said it was the queen and Charles who suggested that she write her dad a letter amid their estrangement following her wedding to Harry. Then the entire letter was made public.

According to Meghan, when the royal institution did not follow up on her request to take legal action against the tabloid that published the letter, she and Harry filed their own lawsuit.

"Everything changed after that," said Meghan. "That litigation was the catalyst probably for all of the unraveling."

Shortly after, Harry and Meghan chose to spend the final months of 2019 in Vancouver Island, Canada, forgoing the tradition of spending Christmas with Harry's family at Sandringham.

Tyler Perry describes helping Harry, Meghan and becoming Lili's godfather

The sixth and final episode of the series opens with Harry, Meghan, Archie and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland on what Harry describes as a "freedom flight" out of Canada to Los Angeles, where Meghan was born.

The March 2020 flight came as Harry and Meghan's publicly funded security was pulled and the couple said they feared the Canadian border would be closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I wonder what would have happened to us had we not got out when we did," said Harry, while Meghan describes their vulnerability in Canada with paparazzi surrounding the home where they were staying.

Ragland describes the "stress" the couple faced, saying of the flight, "It felt like they were running."

The Sussexes' ability to move to California came courtesy of actor and director Tyler Perry, whom Harry says the couple had not met at the time.

Netflix A screenshot of the Netflix documentary "Harry & Megan" shows Tyler Perry.

Perry said in the series that he is "not a royal watcher" but felt compelled to help the couple after seeing headlines about Meghan's father's interactions with the press, saying he "immediately empathized" with the duchess.

"I couldn't even imagine this woman finding the man that she loved, the man of her dreams, and him being a prince and then to walk into all of that madness and need the security of family and then have your father say horrible things," said Perry. "When my life changed and success started to come, family members became different people and I know how hurtful that can be and how horrible that can be."

Perry said he sent a letter to Meghan before the wedding and offered his support and help.

When the couple was in Canada and Meghan called asking for help, Perry said he was ready, explaining, "For both of them to have the wherewithal to say, 'I don't give a damn if it's the palace, I'm out of here,' I applauded that."

Harry said he and Meghan moved to Perry's Los Angeles-area mansion with 13 suitcases, describing it as "bliss" because "no one knew we were there," including his family.

Netflix A screenshot of the Netflix documentary "Harry & Megan" shows Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie.

"My family still thought I was in Canada," Harry said of the first six weeks they spent at Perry's mansion, before their location was revealed by a U.K. tabloid.

One year later, after the June 2021 birth of their daughter Lili, Harry and Meghan asked Perry to be her godfather.

Netflix A screenshot of the Netflix documentary "Harry & Megan" shows Meghan, Duchess of Sussex play with her daughter Lili.

"They said, 'Well, we'd like for you to be Lili's godfather,'" Perry recalled of the phone call. "I go, 'Whoa.' I had to take a minute to take that in, and I thought, I'd be honored. I'd absolutely be honored."

Perry continued, "I got off the phone, took it all in, and then I called them back, I go, 'Uh, hold on a second. Does this mean we have to go over there [to the U.K.] and do all of that in the church with them and figure all that out, because I don't want to do that. Maybe we can do a little private ceremony here and let that be that, and if you have to do it there, then it's okay."

Harry, Meghan had plans to move to South Africa, New Zealand

Harry revealed that he and Meghan had discussed moving to New Zealand in 2018 or relocating to South Africa in 2019.

The South Africa move was approved by the palace, according to Harry, who said the "whole plan was scrapped" when it leaked to the press.

Meghan said she thought moving to a Commonwealth country would have been an "asset" for the royal family.

"The job is a lot of cause-driven work, so I thought, 'This is great,'" she said. "There's an asset in having a woman of color when you have 50-plus Commonwealth countries, the majority of which are people of color."

In early 2020, while the couple spent time away from the U.K. on Vancouver Island, Harry said he emailed a plan to his father requesting that he and Meghan "find a different way of working" and relocate to Canada for at least two years.

"I was speaking to my father, 'This is the plan,' and he says, can you put it in writing? And I said, 'I'd rather not, because of what happened last time,'" Harry recalled, referencing the South African plan that was made public. "He says, 'I can't do anything unless you put it in writing,' so I put it in writing, sent him emails on the 1st and the 2nd and 3rd of January. And in one of those, I'd mentioned in one of those, if this wasn't going to work out, then we would be willing to relinquish our Sussex titles if need be, so that was the plan."

Harry and Meghan then recalled seeing details of the plan in the U.K. tabloids.

"His dad said, 'Put it in writing,' and he did and five days later it was on the front page of the newspaper," said Meghan.

"It became clear that the institution leaked the fact that we were going to move back to Canada and the key piece of that story that made me aware that the contents of the letter between me and my father had been leaked was that we were willing to relinquish our Sussex titles. That was the giveaway," Harry said. "I was like, wow, like our story, our life literally got taken from underneath us."

Just days later, on Jan. 8, 2020, Harry and Meghan publicly shared in an Instagram post their plans to "step back as senior members of the royal family."

Meghan described as 'scapegoat for the palace'

Lucy Fraser, identified in the docuseries as a friend of Meghan, alleges that stories about Meghan were fed to the press on purpose.

"Meg became this scapegoat for the palace," Fraser said. "So they would feed stories on her, whether they were true or not, to avoid other less favorable stories being printed."

The docuseries does not give additional context on Fraser's allegation, nor does it make clear to whom she was referring: Buckingham Palace; the household of Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort; or Kensington Palace, the household of William and Kate, the Princess of Wales.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images, FILE Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, July 18, 2022.

The series points to the popularity Harry and Meghan experienced during their two-week tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2018 as a turning point in the tone of the press coverage they received, particularly for Meghan.

Harry and others say the press coverage of Meghan became more negative as she rose in popularity compared to other royal family members. Meghan said the intense press scrutiny subsequently contributed to her serious mental health struggles.

"When someone who is marrying in, who should be a 'supporting act' is then stealing the limelight or is doing the job better than the person who was born to do this, that upsets people," Harry said. "That shifts the balance."

Harry also alleged the "planting" of stories against him and Meghan from inside the royal institution.

"There is leaking but there is also planting of stories, so if the [communications] team wants to be able to remove a negative story about their principal, they will trade and give you something about someone else's principal," he said. "So the offices end up working against each other."

Alisa Anderson, a former press secretary for the queen, told ABC News that Harry and Meghan's account does not ring true to her experience of working for the royal family.

"In the 13 years that I worked for the royal household, there was not one occasion I ever briefed against another member of the royal family," Anderson said. " It would be completely counterproductive. It would damage the institution and it would be wrong and the queen would not sanction it."

Harry, Meghan say they were 'sad' to leave royal roles

"It never needed to be this way," Harry said. "We talked about this over and over again, sitting up late in the kitchen after these late-night engagements, saying, 'We would have carried on doing this for the rest of our lives."

Meghan described the reaction they received in the U.K., that week, saying, "The people were just so embracing. They were sad that we were leaving. We were sad that we were leaving."

The couple says the first time they saw members of the royal family that week was at their final engagement, on March 9, when the attended the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

"I felt really distant from the rest of my family," Harry said. "Which was interesting because so much of how they operate is about what it looks like rather than what it feels like, and it looked cold, but it also felt cold."

Phil Harris/AP, FILE Britain's Prince Harry, Prince William, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge leave the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London.

Looking back on her time as a working royal, Meghan says, "I tried so hard. And that's the piece that's so triggering, because you go, 'And it still wasn't good enough. And you still don't fit in.'"

Later in the series, Harry reflects on returning to the U.K. over one year later, in April 2021, to join his family at the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip.

Berzane Nasser/Abaca via Sipa USA via Newscom Prince Harry and Prince William leave the ceremony together after Prince Philip's funeral in Windsor, England, April 17, 2021.

"It was hard, especially spending time having chats with my brother and my father who just, you know, were very much focused on the same misinterpretation of the whole situation," Harry said. "None of us really wanted to have to talk about it at my grandfather’s funeral, but we did."

He continued, "I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology. My wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next."

Royal family has remained silent on the docuseries

Members of the royal family have not commented on Harry and Meghan's docuseries.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace said it had no comment on the docuseries' final three episodes.

In the opening seconds of the first episode of "Harry & Meghan," Netflix states that members of Britain's royal family "declined to comment on the content within this series."

Royal sources told ABC News last week "that neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family were approached for comment on the content of the series."

Paul Grover/POOL/AFP via Getty Images, FILE Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch a military fly-past to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force (RAF), on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, July 10, 2018.

According to royal sources, Kensington Palace, the household of Harry's brother Prince William and his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, received an email purporting to be from a third-party production company, via a different, unknown organization's email address.

The palace contacted Harry and Meghan's production company, Archewell Productions, and Netflix to attempt to verify the authenticity of the email but received no response, sources said.

According to the sources, without being able to verify the email's authenticity, the palace was "unable" to provide any response.