Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, made a surprise appearance Tuesday, traveling to Jamaica to attend a movie premiere.

The California-based couple walked the red carpet hand-in-hand at the Carib Theatre in Kingston for the premiere of "Bob Marley: One Love," a movie about the life and activism of the late reggae singer.

The movie, which debuts in theaters on Valentine's Day, is said to "celebrate the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity," according to Paramount Pictures, which produced the film.

Meghan, wearing a black dress, and Harry, dressed in a sports coat and slacks, posed for photos on the red carpet, but did not appear to stop for interviews.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the Premiere of "Bob Marley: One Love" at the Carib 5 Theatre on January 23, 2024 in Kingston, Jamaica. Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

The couple's appearance at the premiere was a surprise to royal watchers, and provoked some controversy, as Harry and Meghan stopped on the red carpet to speak with Andrew Holness, the prime minister of Jamaica.

Holness is overseeing an effort to remove Jamaica from the Commonwealth, the 53-country coalition led by Harry's father, King Charles III. Last year, Holness announced a "constitutional reform committee" to begin the transition to cut ties with the British crown, according to Reuters.

Harry has had a distant relationship with both his father and brother Prince William, the heir to the throne, for the past several years.

In 2020, Harry and Meghan stepped down from their roles as senior royals and later moved to California, where they no longer take on royal duties.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Andrew Holness, Juliet Holness and Olivia Grange attend the Premiere of "Bob Marley: One Love" at the Carib 5 Theatre on January 23, 2024 in Kingston, Jamaica. Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Harry's last public appearance with members of his family was in May, when he traveled to the United Kingdom for Charles' coronation.

Harry attended the coronation alone, with Meghan and their two children staying behind in California. The date of the coronation, May 6, was also the fourth birthday of Harry and Meghan's son, Archie.

The Sussexes' appearance in Jamaica comes as senior members of the royal family, including Charles, are facing health battles.

Charles, 75, is expected to undergo a procedure this week to treat an enlarged prostate, according to Buckingham Palace.

At the same time, Harry's sister-in-law, Kate, the Princess of Wales, is currently hospitalized after undergoing what Kensington Palace described as a "planned abdominal surgery."

The surgery was "successful," according to the palace, but Kate, who is married to William and has three young kids, is expected to remain hospitalized for 10 to 14 days before returning to the family's home to recover.