Class is back in session for "Abbott Elementary." The hit ABC comedy’s third season premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Quinta Brunson, the writer and creator of the series, stopped by "Good Morning America" Monday to give fans a preview. She also opened up about her recent, history-making Emmy win, becoming the first Black woman in more than 40 years to take home the trophy for best actress in a comedy series.

"I didn't know that until after the fact. I was just emotional at winning, of course," she told "GMA," revealing she learned of the feat backstage at the event. She added that to celebrate, "I went out with my friends and family, and I had a good time, and that's all I'll say on the news show."

Brunson also shared co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph’s emotional words after her big moment.

"Afterward, she told me that she always knew this would be the case, that she was just proud of me," Brunson said, noting that the recognition was important to her as a writer and as a creator. "That win felt like a win for my entire cast and crew. We all work so hard on the show, so whenever any of us gets to take an award home, it feels like all of us winning."

Regarding the show itself, fans are wondering if Brunson's “Abbot Elementary” character, Janine, will finally get together with Gregory – played by Tyler James Williams – with whom Janine shared a kiss last season. While Brunson didn't share any spoilers there, she did note that this season will consist of 14 episodes, compared to last season’s 22, a result of the recent strikes by the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild. Brunson says the shortened season forced writers to make the episodes "exciting," and filled with some major changes."

“Abbot Elementary” season three will also feature some guest stars that Brunson calls "murderers row" making recurring appearances, but for now, she's staying tight-lipped on who else could swing by the show.

Beyond the classroom, Brunson and the cast have kicked off The Lunch Break with Abbott Elementary National Tour, an initiative that provides much-needed supplies to Title 1 schools – that is, schools with a high percentage of students from low-income families.

"It's a huge truck," Brunson shared. "It's a big lunch box that's traveling the country, and it's carrying supplies and free lunches for teachers and students. I can't wait until it gets to LA so I can see it in person, because I don't physically understand how it's working, I don't know where the windows are. But it is legal!"

