The official -- and dare we say steamy -- trailer for "Red, White and Royal Blue" is finally here!
Based on Casey McQuiston's 2019 novel of the same name, the film follows Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the first female president of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain's Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) as they navigate a budding romance.
According to the official synopsis for the Matthew López-directed rom-com, Alex and Henry "have a lot in common: stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity ... and a total disdain for each other."
The trailer, set to Lil Nas X's song "That's What I Want," starts off with Alex and Henry causing a cake catastrophe at a royal wedding -- which makes headlines for all the wrong reasons.
"You've done some pretty stupid things in your day, but this ..." Thurman's President Claremont begins, with Alex chiming in, "Takes the cake?" Not having it, Alex's mom suggests some "good old-fashioned damage control."
The boys' families decide to stage a truce between them -- and it works, with the movie's synopsis noting that as their "icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected."
"Do you ever wonder who you'd be if you were an anonymous person in the world?" Henry asks Alex, who doesn't know what to say. "Chris, you're as thick as it gets," Henry responds, kissing him.
What comes next is a montage of adorable and flirtatious moments as feelings continue to build and things ultimately heat up between them.
"You need to figure out if you feel forever about him," President Claremont tells Alex. Meanwhile, Henry's mom asks him if he loves Alex, to which Henry replies, "What difference would it make if I did?"
The road appears rocky for the couple, as a tear-filled moment sees Alex telling Henry, "We can figure out a way to love each other on our own terms."
There are tons of laughs to be expected, though, as the trailer ends with a cheeky moment when President Claremont hopes for a night without scandals only for Alex to grab Henry's butt. "The night is young, ma," he says.
"Red, White & Royal Blue" arrives on Amazon Prime Video on Aug. 11.