Ryan Reynolds is reflecting on his longtime friendship with Michael J. Fox in a sweet tribute.

On Wednesday, Fox was featured as The Time's 100 most influential people of 2024, and the "Deadpool" actor penned a tribute to Fox on Instagram whom he shared "means a lot to me."

In this Nov. 5, 2008, file photo, actors Michael J. Fox and Ryan Reynolds embrace at the "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinsons" benefit for the Michael J. Fox Foundation, at the Sheraton New York Hotel and Towers, in New York. Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images, FILE

"And I know he means a lot to many of you…," Reynolds wrote, adding that he knows Fox "pretty damn well."

Gushing over the "Teen Wolf" actor, Reynolds described Fox as "funny," "warm," "handsome and intensely smart."

"He also falls a lot. Not just because he has Parkinson's. He falls a lot because he's unafraid to fly," Reynolds added of Fox who has been open about his battle with Parkinson's.

Noting that their friendship began 17 years ago, Reynolds wrote, "I've watched him raise the bar for purpose and passion. It'd be kinda lazy to simply characterize him as the greatest champion of Parkinson's research on the planet."

In the lengthy post, Reynolds also highlighted Fox's contribution to helping others. Fox launched his foundation in 2000 and has used it to raise awareness for the disease and fundraise for research programs in hopes of finding a cure.

"He's someone who helped my dad, along with millions of others, feel less alone," Reynolds continued. "It'd be kinda lazy to simply regard him as a movie star who shaped the lives of people all over the planet with a uniquely electric wit and self-aware charm. He's the sum of these beautiful parts. And so many more."

Michael J. Fox attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18, 2024, in London. | Ryan Reynolds attends an event in support of teen mental health at City Winery, on Oct. 9, 2023, in New York. John Phillips/Getty Images | Noam Galai/Getty Images

Reynolds also spoke about how Fox has left an impact on his family's life after he and his 8-year-old daughter watched "Back to the Future" film together last year.

"It's become her favourite film," he shared. And for now, that's enough for me—and her. One more kid from one more generation sees what I saw."

He continued, "I know how lucky I am to call Mike a friend. She still has no idea that I know him. I don't need to teach my daughter the level of compassion Mike has mastered. Or teach her to tell stories the way Mike tells stories. I need to teach her that it's OK to fall a lot. It's the absolute best way to know you're flying."