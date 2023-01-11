With the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in the rearview mirror, awards season is in full swing.

On Wednesday, the Screen Actors Guild announced its list of nominees for the the 29th annual SAG Awards, which will take place Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles.

The SAG Awards also announced that beginning in 2024, the event will air globally on Netflix. This year, the ceremony will be broadcast on Netflix's YouTube channel, as opposed to its former longtime home on TNT and TBS.

See the full list of nominees below.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Women Talking"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

"Abbott Elementary"

"Barry"

"The Bear"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders in the Building"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"Ozark"

"Severance"

"The White Lotus"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carrell - "The Patient"

Taron Egerton - "Black Bird"

Sam Elliott - "1883"

Paul Walter Hauser - "Black Bird"

Evan Peters - "Dahmer"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt - "The English"

Jessica Chastain - "George & Tammy"

Julia Garner - "Inventing Anna"

Niecy Nash Betts - "Dahmer"

Amanda Seyfried - "The Dropout"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan - "Barry"

Bill Hader - "Barry"

Steve Martin - "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short - "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White - "The Bear"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate - "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Quinta Brunson - "Abbott Elementary"

Jenna Ortega - "Wednesday"

Jean Smart - "Hacks"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks - "Better Call Saul"

Jason Bateman - "Ozark"

Jeff Bridges - "The Old Man"

Bob Odenkirk - "Better Call Saul"

Adam Scott - "Severance"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge - "The White Lotus"

Elizabeth Debicki - "The Crown"

Julia Garner - "Ozark"

Laura Linney - "Ozark"

Zendaya - "Euphoria"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett - "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Chau - "The Whale"

Kerry Condon - "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis - "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Stephanie Hsu - "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano - "The Fabelmans"

Brendan Gleeson - "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Barry Keoghan - "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Ke Huy Quan - "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Eddie Redmayne - "The Good Nurse"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett - "Tár"

Viola Davis - "The Woman King"

Ana de Armas - "Blonde"

Danielle Deadwyler - "Till"

Michelle Yeoh - "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler - "Elvis"

Colin Farrell - "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brendan Fraser - "The Whale"

Bill Nighy - "Living"

Adam Sandler - "Hustle"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"The Woman King"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series