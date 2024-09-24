Everything is not what it seems -- unless it's the official trailer for "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place."
The trailer for the "Wizards of Waverly Place" spin-off series debuted Tuesday, and it reunites Selena Gomez with her onscreen brother, David Henrie.
Henrie takes center stage in the trailer, reprising his role from the original Disney Channel series as Justin Russo. The series follows an adult Justin, who is now married with two sons and has chosen to live a mortal life without magic. That is until his sister Alex (Gomez) shows up with the powerful young wizard Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) and asks for his help in her wizard training.
"You're a powerful wizard. Some people see that as a threat. But I promise, I'm not gonna let anything happen to you," Justin tells Billie in the trailer.
Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora and Mimi Gianopulos also star in the brand-new sitcom. Gomez guest stars in the series' pilot episode and serves as an executive producer on the series.
"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" debuts with a two-episode premiere on Oct. 29, only on Disney Channel. The first nine episodes of the season will be available to stream on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand the following day, Oct. 30.
"Wizards of Waverly Place" aired on Disney Channel for four seasons from 2007 to 2012.
Disney is the parent company of "Good Morning America" and ABC News.