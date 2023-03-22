Selena Gomez is giving fans a glimpse into a day on the set of "Only Murders in the Building."

Taking to social media on Tuesday, the singer and actress shared snapshots of herself sitting on the floor wearing a wedding gown with white chunky boots and a can of Coca-Cola in hand.

"I have no caption. Just a regular day at work," she captioned the post.

Gomez's co-star Steve Martin also shared a photo of himself dressed in a tux standing beside her. He captioned the pic, "Guess what just happened!"

Guess what just happened! pic.twitter.com/V4aNJjQUKW — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) March 21, 2023

Martin also shared a similar photo of his and Gomez's "Only Murders in the Building" co-star Martin Short with Gomez. "Turns out this happened, too," he wrote.

Turns out this happened, too. pic.twitter.com/2bWzL3Z15J — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) March 21, 2023

Fans quickly drew parallels to the 1991 film "Father of the Bride," which starred Martin and also featured Short.

"The neighbor of the bride," one fan wrote.

Another joked, "Steve, you're going to go broke with all these weddings!"

Filming for the third season of Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" -- which in addition to Martin, Short and Gomez is set to include Meryl Streep, Ashley Park, Jesse Williams and Paul Rudd -- began back in January.