Shania Twain is heading back to Nashville.

The country superstar just announced she will headline Geodis Park, the soccer stadium on the historic Nashville Fairgrounds, on June 7 with Kelsea Ballerini and Breland.

"There’s been a few rumours in the press about what’s coming next from me - It’s been fun to watch," Twain wrote in an Instagram post Monday with a crying laughing emoji.

"Well I am here to officially confirm ONE of those rumours… NASHVILLE, won’t you wake up dreaming with me, @kelseaballerini and @breland at @geodispark on June 7th 2023??"

The singer previously brought her NOW Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena in 2018. Tickets for the new show go on sale Friday.