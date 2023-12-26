Shannen Doherty is sharing what the holidays mean to her this year.

In her latest podcast episode of "Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty," the actress said this Christmas was about reflection and family.

"I think this year is about just being incredibly grateful that we're here and that we get to spend time with the people that are by our sides through thick and thin," she said. "That don't walk away, that love us unconditionally and have the same sort of beliefs and morals and standards and people that have character and I'm just so thankful, really, to be here for it."

"And I even got to schedule my cancer infusions where I would be recovered completely from it for Christmas which is great," she added.

In this Oct. 5, 2019 file photo, Shannen Doherty poses for a portrait at the Hallmark Channel and American Humane's 2019 Hero Dog Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel, FILE

In November, Doherty, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, revealed that the cancer had spread to her bones after announcing earlier this year that the cancer had spread to her brain. At the time, she had undergone surgery to get a tumor removed from her brain.

Despite the struggles she's faced, Doherty said she feels like she is "starting to live the happiest version of my life."

"For some reason, it just feels -- it's gotten a lot lighter lately and a lot more positive and the energy in my house is amazing and the people that i'm hanging out with are amazing and my heart is opening back up," she said.

"Next year is gonna be beautiful," Doherty added.