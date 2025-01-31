Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon have broken up after five years together.
The "S.W.A.T." actor addressed the news in an Instagram video Friday following reports in the media saying that he and the actress were "no longer a couple" and were living "separately."
"Well, it's true, it's true," Moore said, adding, "I spent five years with Jesiree Dizon. She's an amazing woman."
"She's an amazing woman for so many reasons, next to my mother -- because my mother was a boss, my mother was it, best mother that I could ever ask for," he continued. "Jesiree Dizon is No. 2. She is a phenomenal mother, phenomenal mother -- loving, attentive, caring, smart, nurturing."
He then praised Dizon specifically for being a "phenomenal" parent to her two children from previous relationships, as well as "to our daughter Frankie."
Moore added that despite their breakup and differences, "We're gonna love each other, and we're gonna love the hell out of our daughter Frankie."
Moore announced in an Instagram video in January 2023 that he and Dizon were expecting a child together. The news was special for the actor, he said at the time, because their baby's due date aligned with the date that his late mother Marilyn Joan Wilson died.
Moore and Dizon welcomed their daughter a few weeks later.
The couple often shared their sweet adventures as a family on social media. Earlier this week, they celebrated Frankie's second birthday.
Moore took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone and wrote in the caption of the post, "Thank You Jesiree."
In her post for their daughter, Dizon wrote, "You truly are the missing piece to our puzzle… You complete us."
She added, "Your grandma would have LOOOOVED you!!!♥️," referring to Moore's late mom.
In Moore's Instagram video on Friday, he expressed gratitude for Dizon as a co-parent.
"When I'm not able to be there because of work or whatever, I know that our daughter is in good hands, because Jesiree is handling her business," he said.
"That's real. And we are friends," he added. "We are loving friends, and we have fun together, and we're going to co-parent, and we're going to go to ballet, soccer, basketball, Disneyland, the water park, whatever. We're going to do all that, because it's not about anything but the children."
Moore ended his video by vowing to be the "dopest father" to Frankie.
"That's the only reason I'm still here," he said. "That's the only reason I'm living, that's all I'm living for."
