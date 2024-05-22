Soap star Rena Sofer and Sanford Bookstaver tied the knot for the second time over the weekend -- seven years after they got divorced.
The couple, who originally married in 2003 before divorcing in 2017 and getting engaged again in 2019, each shared Instagram posts about what this second time saying "I do" means to them.
"This weekend on what would have been our 21st wedding anniversary I got to Re-Marry my best friend @sbookstaver once again!" Sofer wrote alongside a photo of them on their special day.
"The journey we are about to begin is the most exciting adventure, in a new state and town, but most thrilling is that we get to do it together as husband and wife!" she continued.
Sofer, best known for playing Lois Cerullo on ABC's "General Hospital" and Quinn Fuller on "The Bold and the Beautiful," called their three years apart both "humbling and heartbreaking but vital to us finding each other again."
"The love I have for you now is the foundation of my life," she wrote, addressing Bookstaver. "I can't imagine another moment NOT walking through life with you hand in hand and our hearts entwined."
Sofer ended her post by writing, "You are the love of my life, and it's not 'oops we did it again' but I'm so grateful we did it again!"
In his own Instagram post about their second nuptials, Bookstaver said they "spent time apart working on ourselves, and then came back together stronger than ever."
He added that he "remarried my best friend and soulmate again" and called himself "the luckiest man alive to get to spend the rest of my life with you @rena.sofer."
The couple share a daughter, Avalon, who was born in 2005. Sofer is also mom to daughter Rosabel, born in 1995, from a former marriage to "GH" co-star Wally Kurth.