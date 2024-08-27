The action-packed new trailer for "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" is here.
The official trailer, released Tuesday, shows Sonic (Ben Schwartz), Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey), and Knuckles (Idris Elba) teaming up against a new adversary: Shadow (Keanu Reeves).
"Shadow's story began a lot like yours, Sonic," a military man advises the heroic hedgehog. "But where you found family and friends, Shadow found only pain and loss."
Despite Team Sonic's united front, they stand no match for Shadow's power and teleporting abilities, as the villain proclaims, "You're a colorful bunch."
"He's too powerful," Sonic says. "I can't believe I'm saying this, but we need you-know-who."
That "you-know-who" is Jim Carrey's nefarious Dr. Robotnik, looking a little worse for wear when we first see him. However, after a much-needed makeover to get him looking like his old self, he vows, "If I can't rule the world, I might as well save it!"
After we see Sonic and Shadow in a dramatic mid-air face off, the trailer concludes with Robotnik reuniting with his Pop-Pop, which appears to be Carrey in a dual role as his character's father.
"Sonic the Hedgehog 3" opens in theaters Dec. 20.