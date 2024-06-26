Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris stepped out for a date night at the ballet on Tuesday.
The couple attended the premiere of American Ballet Theatre's "Woolf Works" at The Metropolitan Opera House in New York City, looking chic in their colorful looks on the red carpet.
The "One Tree Hill" alum wore a hot pink V-neck sweater with a red midi skirt and matching heels.
Meanwhile, the former soccer pro looked sharp in a double-breasted teal suit with white button details and a sparkling broach, looking effortlessly cool with pushed-up sleeves and sunglasses.
In addition to showing off their fashion, Bush and Harris also shared loving glances at each other in front of the cameras.
The pair made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April.