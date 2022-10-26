Spotify's CEO is speaking out in the wake of Ye's recent antisemitic comments, saying the streaming platform will not remove the rapper's music -- at least not yet.

Daniel Ek told Reuters in a new interview published Wednesday that Ye's music did not violate Spotify's policies against hate speech because the recording artist and designer -- who was formerly known as Kanye West -- did not make the comments in his songs or on a podcast found on the streaming platform.

However, Ek called Ye's recent remarks, which were made on social media and in various interviews, "just awful comments."

Ek said that if Ye's antisemitic comments had been made in music or on a podcast found on Spotify, those recordings would be taken down. However, none of it can be found on the streaming platform.

"It's really just his music, and his music doesn't violate our policy," Ek said. "It's up to his label, if they want to take action or not."

Rachpoot/bauer-griffin via Getty Images Kanye West in Los Angeles, Oct. 21, 2022.

Universal Music's Def Jam label has not made such a request, noting in a statement to ABC News on Tuesday that its partnership with Ye ended last year.

"There is no place for antisemitism in our society," the statement read. "We are deeply committed to combating antisemitism and every other form of prejudice."

Ek said Spotify would "respect their wishes" if the label requested Ye's music catalog be removed from the streaming platform.

In the wake of Ye's antisemitic comments, the rapper has been dropped by Hollywood talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA), and film studio MRC shelved a completed documentary about him, saying in a statement, "We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform."

Several brands have also severed ties with Ye over his comments, including Gap and Adidas. Fashion house Balenciaga has also reportedly cut ties with the designer, according to WWD.