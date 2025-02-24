Soap opera legend Susan Lucci is the queen of television fights -- and she is game to pass on all she knows.
The actress, who famously played Erica Kane on "All My Children" for more than 40 years, stopped by "Good Morning America" on Monday to continue her soap opera fight lessons with co-anchor Michael Strahan.
During her "GMA" interview, Lucci recalled how much of a "great sport" Strahan was in 2023 when she taught him all about the fake TV slap.
Despite saying he has "not recovered" from their first lesson, Strahan asked Lucci how to take things "to the next level" -- and she was happy to oblige.
The two then stood up and Lucci imparted more advice, saying, "It's really important to not just out of nowhere just all of a sudden have a fight," and that you have to build to "that moment where you are really, really ticked off."
Lucci, adding that a prop can help, picked up a glass of water -- prompting "GMA" co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos to quickly flee the set.
As the two continued their fictional fracas, Lucci eventually doused Strahan with a little H2O.
"You have to have better aim than I just had," Lucci laughed, while Strahan replied, "I still got wet though!"
After noting that the "aim" is for a moment like that to be a "one-take scene," Lucci got another go and this time landed the full glass of water in Strahan's face.
In true soap opera style, it didn't stop there. Lucci was given a full pitcher of water and proceeded to pour a decent amount over Strahan's head.
"Can you come by every week, Susan?" Roberts joked.
Lucci is joining the cast of the Broadway play "My First Ex-Husband," penned by "View" co-host Joy Behar, starting on Feb. 26.