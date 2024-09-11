Susan Lucci just had a major model moment.
The legendary soap opera star made a dazzling appearance at the Dennis Basso Spring/Summer 2025 show on Monday during New York Fashion Week.
She was seen wearing a mint green off-the-shoulder dress that included a sheer caped shawl that flowed behind her. The look was accessorized with sparkling jewels and metallic bronze peep-toe heels.
Lucci was seen smiling bright backstage and on the runway as she walked.
The "All My Children" star shared a behind-the-scenes look at her arrival to the show on Instagram that same day, showing off a large, eclectic dressing room that included red walls and leopard print carpet.
In the video, Lucci is seen walking into the room wearing a black jumpsuit, pumps, a red duster jacket and a matching purse.
"Well, I'm just arriving for fashion week," Lucci says at the top of the video as she twirls in. "I am so excited to be doing the finale of Dennis Basso's fabulous spring fashion show."
"Spring we do here in September, and I'm so thrilled to be a part of it," she continues. "So excited that Dennis asked me to walk the runway with him and be in the finale."
Lucci captioned her post, "My first runway walk Fashion Week!!!"
Though this was Lucci's first Fashion Week appearance, it's not her first time on a runway. She previously participated in the 2019 Red Dress Collection show for the American Heart Association, where she ended up taking a bit of a tumble on the runway.
Speaking to the past incident, Lucci told the New York Times this week that partaking in NYFW was part of her "runway redemption tour."