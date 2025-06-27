Teddy Swims and Raiche Wright are parents.
The couple announced in an Instagram post on Friday that they have welcomed their baby son earlier this week.
The duo shared a sweet black and white photo of their baby boy and his tiny fingers wrapped around one of their fingers.
"6.23.25," they captioned the post. "We love you lil man"
The singer, whose real name is Jaten Collin Dimsdale, announced that he and Wright were expecting in January.
"We can't wait to meet you baby 🤍✨," they captioned a post at the time.
Following their announcement, Swims said on the "Jennifer Hudson Show" that he's excited for fatherhood and talked about what he's looking forward to most when it comes to being a dad.
"I just hope that my kid talks as highly about me eventually as I do about my parents," he said. "And I hope to just give them that safe space to express themselves and be hopefully -- you know, boy or girl -- that we get back on the ball field at some degree because I just want my parents to be back on the ball field rooting for a kid again."
The "Lose Control" singer first went Instagram official with Wright not long after they announced their pregnancy.
In the post, which he shared for her birthday, Swims called Wright "the most perceptive and caring person" he's ever met.
"You're so beautiful inside and out," he added. "So nurturing yet so tough. You coddle me and challenge me. I’m looking forward to loving you forever and ever and I’m so thankful and lucky to call you mine."