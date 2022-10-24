Thomas Rhett has released his first Christmas collection.

The country artist shared "Merry Christmas, Y'all," which features four holiday classics: "Winter Wonderland," "It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "It’s Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas."

"I love everything about Christmas -- there’s nothing like the holiday season," the singer shared in a statement. "I wanted to record some of the Christmas songs that my family and I enjoy every year."

He added, "I hope this music gets everyone in the holiday spirit!"

The singer also shared a TikTok promoting the release, saying, "I realize that it's October but in this house it's just never too early."

He also joked about the release date of his holiday collection coinciding with Taylor Swift's "Midnights" release.