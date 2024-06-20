Tim McGraw is welcoming a fresh, new talent to his Standing Room Only Tour: his nephew Timothy Wayne, whom he calls "the real deal."
The country music superstar announced the news in an Instagram post shared June 20 along with a video in which he and Wayne sing "Don't Close Your Eyes" by Keith Whitley.
"He may be my nephew… but he's the real deal!!" McGraw wrote in the caption. "Just listen to him sing the hell outta this song. Excited to have @timothywaynemusic open up this last run of shows!"
Wayne took to the comments, writing, "I can't wait! I am Beyond blessed and honored to be doing this. I'm going to give it my all and then some! 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼."
McGraw's nephew shared his debut song "God Made a Country Boy" in May.
Wayne took to Instagram at the time and said that the moment "doesn't feel real."