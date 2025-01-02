Tom Brady rang in the new year with those closest to his heart: his children.
The retired NFL star shared a photo of himself to Instagram on Jan. 1 with his sons Jack and Benjamin, as well as his daughter Vivian, looking back on the past year and sharing his hopes for the year ahead in the caption.
"I couldn't have imagined a better way to ring in the new year than with the loves of my life," he wrote. "Reflecting on last year and thinking about the year ahead, there's no better perspective than looking at these three and always trying to be better for them each day, and helping to guide them in whatever way possible."
"No year ever goes exactly the way we want, but when I think about 2024, I could not have imagined anything better. So many new experiences that I got to share with amazing people, especially the three beautiful angels in these photos," he continued. "I wish you all a happy healthy 2025, and as I tell so many of my loved ones, 'the best is yet to come!'"
Elsewhere in Brady's post, he shared photos of his three kids together, individual photos of him with each of them and some other memories.
He ended his post with a cartoon illustration, in which a panda asks a dragon which is more important, the journey or the destination. In response, the dragon tells the panda it's "the company" that's most important.
Brady shares Jack, 17, with ex Bridget Moynahan and shares Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.