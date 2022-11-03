The trailer for Rihanna's highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 show has arrived.

The new preview for the fashion experience, which premieres Nov. 9 on Prime Video, gives a sneak peek of the artists performing during the special event and a look at the star-studded roster appearing throughout the show.

All are decked out in standout looks from the latest Savage X Fenty collection.

The four announced artists appearing in the production include Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver and Maxwell.

Announced talent that is slated to appear in the special include Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Ángela Aguilar, Winston Duke, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Damson Idris, Kornbread, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Rickey Thompson, Taylour Paige and Zach Miko.

Top models, including Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Lara Stone and Precious Lee, will also appear in the show.

According to a press release, this year's show "blends Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature." Rihanna is the executive producer and creative director of the show.

This is the fourth televised Savage X Fenty show.