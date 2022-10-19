Rihanna's famed lingerie brand Savage X Fenty is getting sporty.

The company announced on Wednesday that it would be expanding to include sportswear in partnership with fashion designer Adam Selman.

This new brand category will include everything from sports bras and leggings to jumpsuits and bodysuits that can be worn everywhere from the grocery store to the gym.

While revealing the latest launch, Savage X Fenty debuted a campaign video featuring top model Precious Lee as well as entertainer and entrepreneur Avani Gregg.

Designs from the activewear collection are a nod to Savage X Fenty's core business and include lingerie-inspired details throughout. Products will be sized XS-4X and offered in a variety of colors, patterns and styles, with prices starting at $29.95.

"We wanted to push the boundaries with how we define sport and sportswear and there is no one I'd rather do that with than Adam," Rihanna said in a statement. "We think of sport as how you move through your life. I want people to feel sexy, carefree and powerful when they put these pieces on and Adam is the perfect designer to carry out that vision."

Selman, who also is Savage X Fenty's newly-appointed executive design director of lounge and sport, has collaborated with Rihanna for many years. He worked with the brand two years ago to launch its first capsule collection, which included a 19-piece assortment of alluring lingerie styles for Valentine's Day. Also, in 2014, he helped pull together the pop star's unforgettable sparkling, sheer CFDA Awards dress.

"We have such synergy creating together," Selman said in a statement. "I have such respect for her vision and for what the entire Savage X Fenty team has built, and I am thrilled to be a part of the next chapter."

courtesy of Savage X Fenty Rihanna's Savage X Fenty has announced a new sportswear category with the brand's new executive design director of sport and lounge Adam Selman.