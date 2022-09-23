Black Friday is still a long ways off but you can still snag some major discounts on your favorite beauty products now, thanks to Fenty Beauty's sitewide sale.

Starting today, Fenty Beauty's entire site is 25% off through Sept. 26. That means all the brand's most iconic products, from foundations to concealers, lip glosses and more, are discounted.

If that wasn't incentive enough to shop, select products are also 50% off. Plus, if you spend $70 or more, you'll get a free gift with your purchase.

If you're ready to get glam -- or even get a jump on holiday shopping -- scroll ahead to check out some Fenty bestsellers.

Fenty Beauty PRO FILT'R SOFT MATTE LONGWEAR FOUNDATION Price : $29.25 • 25% Savings Fenty Beauty Original: $39 Shop Now

Fenty GLOSS BOMB CREAM COLOR DRIP LIP CREAM Price : $15.75 • 25% Savings Fenty Beauty Original: $21 Shop Now

Fenty Beauty GLOSS BOMB CREAM: DOUBLETAKE LIP DUO Price : $20 • 50% Savings Fenty Beauty Original: $40 Shop Now

Fenty Beauty KILLAWATT FREESTYLE HIGHLIGHTER RIHANNA'S BIRTHDAY EDITION Price : $18 • 52% Savings Fenty Beauty Original: $38 Shop Now

Fenty SLIP SHINE SHEER SHINY LIPSTICK Price : $17 • 29% Savings Fenty Beauty Original: $24 Shop Now

Fenty Beauty STUNNA LIP PAINT LONGWEAR FLUID LIP COLOR Price : $18 • 30% Savings Fenty Beauty Original: $26 Shop Now

