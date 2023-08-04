The first trailer for Uma Thurman's new movie "The Kill Room" is finally here.
Directed by Nicol Paone and written by Jonathan Jacobson, the film features Thurman sharing the screen with her daughter Maya Hawke and reuniting with her former co-star Samuel L. Jackson nearly 30 years after they were in "Pulp Fiction" together in 1994.
- 1
- 2
- 3
According to the film's logline on YouTube, "The Kill Room" is a dark comedic thriller which "follows an art dealer (Thurman) who teams with a hitman (Joe Manganiello) and his boss (Jackson) for a money laundering scheme that accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight Avant-Garde sensation, forcing the dealer to play the art world against the underworld."
In addition to the aforementioned cast members, the "The Kill Room also stars Debi Mazar and Liv Morgan of the WWE, among others.
Hawke is best known for playing Robin on "Stranger Things" and appeared in "Asteroid City" earlier this year. Jackson's Marvel series "Secret Invasion" just wrapped, and he will next appear as Nick Fury in "The Marvels."
This will be the first time Thurman and Hawke have shared the screen. Thurman and Jackson recently reunited at the 2022 Academy Awards when they presented the best actor Oscar alongside their "Pulp Fiction" co-star John Travolta.
"The Kill Room" hits theaters Sept. 29.